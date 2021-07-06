Infected woman awaiting hospitalisation jumps from window

A medic in a white PPE suit walks towards a 51-year-old woman infected with Covid-19 who was injured in a fall from a three-storey rowhouse in Bangkok's Klong San district on Tuesday morning. (Photo supplied)

A 51-year-old woman still waiting for a hospital bed five days after testing positive for Covid-19 injured herself jumping from a second-floor window on Tuesday, and was rushed to a hospital.

Police and medics from the Erawan rescue unit were called to Soi Charoen Nakhon 46 in Bangkok's Klong San district, where a woman was reported to have been injured in a fall from the three-storey rowhouse where she lived.

Pol Maj Theerawat Kerdjongrak, of Samre station, said Sujittra Sae Heng, was found lying on the road in front of the building, crying and in pain. She had a broken left leg and head injuries.

Neighbours said the woman had been diagnosed with Covid-19, so medics donned protective gear before giving her first aid. She was then taken to a nearby hospital.

Phuwisit Phuwasawat, 54, secretary of Wat Suttharam community, said Ms Sujittra was a vendor at the temple’s market, and lived in the building with three other family members.

She took a Covid-19 test at Mitrpracha Hospital on June 30 and it returned positive the following day. A hospital doctor told her to first self-isolate at home and to call hotline 1669 for an ambulance to take her for coronavirus treatment.

However, she was told she would have to wait for a hospital bed, Mr Phuwisit said. He was in charge of providing food and drinking water for Ms Sujittra and other residents who were quarantined in the community.

He suspected she became frustrated and stressed by the wait for a hospital bed.

On Tuesday morning, while other members of her family were still sleeping, she had opened a window on the second floor of the building and jumped from it, he said.

Last Friday, an elderly man fell to his death from a three-storey building where he lived after his bed-ridden daughter was infected with Covid-19 and died.