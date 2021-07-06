Section
Fire rekindles at burned-out plastics factory
Thailand
General

Fire rekindles at burned-out plastics factory

published : 6 Jul 2021 at 17:52

writer: Online Reporters

Black smoke billows from a fresh outbreak of fire at the burned-out Ming Dih Chemical Co factory on Tuesday evening. (Screen capture from rescue foundations video)
A fresh fire broke out amid the ruins of the Ming Dih Chemical factory in Bang Phli district of Samut Prakan late on Tuesday afternoon.

Jor Sor 100 traffic radio said the blaze erupted around 4pm. Firefighters were spraying flame retardent foam in an attempt to control the latest blaze.

Evening rain and strong winds were in the area.

Firefighters took more than 24 hours to douse the  fire that followed an explosion around 3am on Monday. They announced the fire was under control at 5am on Tuesday.

