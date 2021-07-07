Police arrest 2 German drug fugitives

An immigration police officer questions one of two German drug fugitives arrested Tuesday morning. Immigration Bureau photo

Two German nationals alleged to be leaders of a major drug network in Europe were arrested by police in Surat Thani and Phuket provinces Tuesday morning.

They were Alek Kartun, 42, who has German-Russian nationality, and Alexander Wolfien, 38, a German national, Immigration Bureau chief Pol Lt Gen Sompong Chingduang said.

Mr Kartun was arrested at a luxury villa on Koh Phangan in Surat Thani and Mr Wolfein at Rawai beach in Phuket Tuesday morning. The two were suspected leaders of a major network providing drugs to gangs in several European countries. They had fled arrest warrants and had been living in Thailand for several years, Pol Lt Gen Sompong said.

The German embassy had sought assistance from national police chief Pol Gen Suwat Jangyodsuk in returning them to Germany for trial.