Section
Other Services
About Us
SUBSCRIBE
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
Police arrest 2 German drug fugitives
Thailand
General

Police arrest 2 German drug fugitives

published : 7 Jul 2021 at 07:06

newspaper section: News

writer: Wassayos Ngamkham

An immigration police officer questions one of two German drug fugitives arrested Tuesday morning.  Immigration Bureau photo
An immigration police officer questions one of two German drug fugitives arrested Tuesday morning.  Immigration Bureau photo

Two German nationals alleged to be leaders of a major drug network in Europe were arrested by police in Surat Thani and Phuket provinces Tuesday morning.

They were Alek Kartun, 42, who has German-Russian nationality, and Alexander Wolfien, 38, a German national, Immigration Bureau chief Pol Lt Gen Sompong Chingduang said.

Mr Kartun was arrested at a luxury villa on Koh Phangan in Surat Thani and Mr Wolfein at Rawai beach in Phuket Tuesday morning. The two were suspected leaders of a major network providing drugs to gangs in several European countries. They had fled arrest warrants and had been living in Thailand for several years, Pol Lt Gen Sompong said.

The German embassy had sought assistance from national police chief Pol Gen Suwat Jangyodsuk in returning them to Germany for trial.

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT
MOST RECENT
Thailand

54 Covid deaths, 6,519 new cases

The country had 54 new Covid-19 fatalities and 6,519 new cases over the past 24 hours, the Public Health Ministry reported on Wednesday morning.

08:00
Business

Covid claims snowball in last 45 days

Total claims for Covid insurance ballooned to 1.77 billion baht in the first half of the year from 588 million baht as of May 15, says the Office of the Insurance Commission (OIC) secretary-general Suthiphon Thaveechaiyagarn.

07:33
Thailand

Police arrest 2 German drug fugitives

Two German nationals alleged to be leaders of a major drug network in Europe were arrested by police in Surat Thani and Phuket provinces Tuesday morning.

07:06