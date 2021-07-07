Section
Other Services
About Us
SUBSCRIBE
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
54 Covid deaths, 6,519 new cases
Thailand
General

54 Covid deaths, 6,519 new cases

published : 7 Jul 2021 at 08:00

writer: Online Reporters

An elderly woman thanks a medical worker when she receives a Covid-19 vaccination at the Bang Sue Grand Station in Bangkok on Tuesday. (Photo: Nutthawat Wicheanbut)
An elderly woman thanks a medical worker when she receives a Covid-19 vaccination at the Bang Sue Grand Station in Bangkok on Tuesday. (Photo: Nutthawat Wicheanbut)

There were 54 new Covid-19 fatalities and 6,519 new cases over the past 24 hours, the Public Health Ministry reported on Wednesday morning.

There were 6,464 cases in the general population and 55 among prison inmates.

Over the past 24 hours, 4,148 Covid-19 patients were diagnosed recovered and were discharged from hospitals.

Since April 1, around when the third wave of Covid-19 began, there have been 272,309 Covid-19 patients, 203,745 of whom have recovered.

Since the pandemic started early last year, there have been 301,172 Covid-19 cases, 231,171 of whom recovered.

The death toll was at 2,293 in the third wave and 2,387 from the beginning of the pandemic early last year.

A full briefig was scheduled for the afternoon. 

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT (10)
MOST RECENT
Thailand

54 Covid deaths, 6,519 new cases

There were 54 new Covid-19 fatalities and 6,519 new cases over the past 24 hours, the Public Health Ministry reported on Wednesday morning.

08:00
Business

Covid claims snowball in last 45 days

Total claims for Covid insurance ballooned to 1.77 billion baht in the first half of the year from 588 million baht as of May 15, says the Office of the Insurance Commission (OIC) secretary-general Suthiphon Thaveechaiyagarn.

07:33
Thailand

Police arrest 2 German drug fugitives

Two German nationals alleged to be leaders of a major drug network in Europe were arrested by police in Surat Thani and Phuket provinces Tuesday morning.

07:06