54 Covid deaths, 6,519 new cases

An elderly woman thanks a medical worker when she receives a Covid-19 vaccination at the Bang Sue Grand Station in Bangkok on Tuesday. (Photo: Nutthawat Wicheanbut)

There were 54 new Covid-19 fatalities and 6,519 new cases over the past 24 hours, the Public Health Ministry reported on Wednesday morning.

There were 6,464 cases in the general population and 55 among prison inmates.

Over the past 24 hours, 4,148 Covid-19 patients were diagnosed recovered and were discharged from hospitals.

Since April 1, around when the third wave of Covid-19 began, there have been 272,309 Covid-19 patients, 203,745 of whom have recovered.

Since the pandemic started early last year, there have been 301,172 Covid-19 cases, 231,171 of whom recovered.

The death toll was at 2,293 in the third wave and 2,387 from the beginning of the pandemic early last year.

A full briefig was scheduled for the afternoon.