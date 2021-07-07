Section
Illegal border crossers, Thai guides arrested
Thailand
General

Illegal border crossers, Thai guides arrested

published : 7 Jul 2021 at 10:45

writer: Piyarat Chongcharoen

Nine Myanmar migrants have their temperatures taken at Prang Phle police station in Kanchanaburi's Sangkhlaburi district. They were arrested at a checkpoint for illegal entry early Wednesday morning. (Photo: Piyarat Chongcharoen)
KANCHANABURI: Nine Myanmar nationals and their two Thai guides were arrested at a security checkpoint in Sangkhlaburi district early on Wednesday.

Police and soldiers manning the checkpoint at Chong Ua intersection in tambon Prang Phle  stopped a pick-up about 1am.

A check revealed nine Myanmar passengers, five men and four women, in the pickup along with two Thai guides, Taweesak Nimnual, 47, from Bangkok's Bung Kum district, and Nathee Muenkrai, 38, from Kanchanaburi's Muang district.

The migrants admitted they had crossed the border illegally into Thailand early on Tuesday night, walked to Vachiralongkorn Dam reservoir and were taken by boat along the lake to Moo 4 village in tambon Prang Phle.

There, they were met by the two Thai men who were also in the pickup. They said they had each paid 17,000 baht to travel brokers.

Mr Taweesak and Mr Nathee said they were hired to take the nine migrants to Sai Yok district, where they would then be taken to Ratchaburi province.

All were handed over to Sangkhlaburi police and the migrants charged with illegal entry and violating the emergency decree and the Communicable Disease Act.

The two Thai men were charged with helping them enter the country illegally.

