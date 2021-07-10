Airlines win Covid relief aid extension

The Civil Aviation Board (CAB) has extended relief measures for airlines, affected by the Covid-19 pandemic to the end of this year, according to the Ministry of Transport.

The extension was approved at a meeting of the board chaired by Transport Minister Saksayam Chidchob on Friday.

Mr Saksayam said the Airports of Thailand has reduced landing and parking charges for domestic and international flights by 50%, adding to a waiver on parking charges for airlines that have been unable to operate in the third quarter (July 1-Sept 30).

The measures would apply at 29 airports overseen by the Department of Airports across country.

The board also instructed the Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand (CAAT) to help airlines during the third quarter by extending credit terms and waiving penalty charges for overdue payments.

Meanwhile, the Aeronautical Radio of Thailand Ltd might request a government subsidy so it can continue its airline assistance efforts.

The CAB meeting also resolved to allow Thai Summer Airways Ltd to operate flights within this year after its licence was extended to March 31 next year.

Furthermore, the CAAT was instructed to expedite aviation regulation changes regarding the issuance of personal and public airport licences and drone operator licences.

The CAAT was also instructed to help with tourism reopening plans in nine other popular tourism locations following the success of the Phuket Sandbox scheme and because the International Air Transport Association (IATA) expects the aviation industry to rebound in two to four years.