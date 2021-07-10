Chon Buri reports 3 Covid deaths, 359 cases

Health workers conduct Covid-19 testing at Sap Rung-arun market in Phan Thong district, Chon Buri province, on June 6. (Photo: Chon Buri public health office Facebook page)

CHON BURI: Three Covid-19 deaths and 359 infections were reported in this eastern province. Many contracted the disease from family members and colleagues.

Of the new infections, 86 got it from family members, followed by colleagues (84). Others came from a cluster at Thai Inter Summit Co in Rayong province (17 being treated in the province), a cluster at Nutcon Corporation Co in Phan Thong district (9) and a cluster of Chumphae pork barbeque shop in Bang Lamung district (5).

Another 15 have at-risk jobs or came into contact with infected people. Two of them were medical staff, one worked at a school in Phanat Nikhom district, two had come into contact with infected people from at-risk provinces, eight caught it from infected wrokers at Star Technology Industrial in Rayong, and two had come into contact with infected people from Rayong.

Five had caught the disease after attending a funeral rite and one was infected at a party. The remaining cases were still under investigation, the provincial public health office posted on its Facebook page on Saturday.

Of the new cases, Si Racha district reported the highest number, at 118, followed by Muang district (68), and Bang Lamung (63).

The new infections brought the provincial total to 11,251. Of them, 7,351 recovered, with 304 discharged over the past 24 hours. The three new deaths raised the cumulative fatalities to 60.

Chon Buri has 29 clusters. They are workplaces (11), construction camps (10), markets (5), and communities (3), said the public health office.