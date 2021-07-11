Public transport services to be severely cut by night curfew

The Bangkok Mass Transit Authority (BMTA) willl shorten bus service hours, while the Transport Co has suspended bus services to the South and cut back on services to other regions in line with latest Covid-19 restrictions.

Surachai: Tougher measures needed

Starting on Monday the city bus agency will adjust bus service hours to between 5am to 9pm to comply with the 9pm–4am curfew, BMTA director Surachai Iamvachira-sakul said.

The new service hours will take effect during July 12-25.

"The shortened service hours follow the government's decision to impose tougher measures including a curfew in Bangkok and its five adjacent provinces for at least 14 days starting tomorrow to combat the spread of Covid-19," Mr Surachai said.

Sanyalak: Services on hold

Sanyalak Panwattanalikhit, managing director of Transport Co, said all bus services to the southern region will be suspended until further notice to comply with the travel restriction.

The northern bus services have been reduced to three routes from Bangkok to Khlong Lan, Lomsak, and Uttaradit.

Bus services to the northeastern and eastern regions have also been cut back to 10 routes. They are from Bangkok to Nong Bua Lam Phu, Nakhon Phanom, Chiang Khan, Surin, Buri Ram, Ubon Ratchathani, Mukdahan, Rattanaburi, Trat and Saraburi.

One round trip is available per route per day except the Bangkok-Saraburi route which will operate five round trips per day.

Meanwhile, electric rail systems in Bangkok will end their daily operations by 9pm from tomorrow when the curfew starts.

Bangkok Mass Transit System Plc (BTS), the Sukhumvit Line, the Silom Line, the Gold Line and the BRT rapid bus system will close at 9pm.

The Mass Rapid Transit Authority of Thailand (MRTA) said the Blue Line will operate between 6am to 9pm while the Purple Line will operate between 5.30am to 9pm with the last trains arriving at their destinations at 9pm.

The SRT Electric Train Co, which operates Airport Rail Link service, said operating hours have been adjusted to between 5.30am to 9pm.

A 9pm–4am curfew will affect Greater Bangkok, which covers the capital and the provinces of Nonthaburi, Pathum Thani, Nakhon Pathom, Samut Prakan and Samut Sakhon. The same curfew hours will also be imposed in the four southern border provinces of Narathiwat, Pattani, Songkhla and Yala.