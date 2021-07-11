Covid-infected mother gives birth to baby boy

Nurses at Maharak Hospital in Tha Maka district, Kanchanaburi, save a baby boy born on Thursday by a woman infected with Covid-19. (Photo from Maharak Hospital Facebook account)

KANCHANABURI: A woman infected with Covid-19 gave birth to a baby boy at Mararak Hospital in Tha Maka district of this western border province on Thursday afternoon. The baby was not infected.

The story of the baby's delivery was posted on Mararak Hospital's Facebook page on Sunday.



The post featured a dramatic story about how a team of about 20 doctors and nurses in PPE suits participated in the three-hour operation, along with pictures of the personnel, the mother and the newborn.



According to the post, the child was born on July 8 at 1.25pm. The Covid-infected mother was admitted to the hospital on June 24. She was exhausted and placed on oxygen, with the foetus only 32 weeks old.



On July 8 more than 20 doctors and nurses took part in a gruelling, high-risk emergency operation to ensure the mother and baby were safe and they themselves were not infected with the virus. Following the successful operation, the baby's swab samples taken for Covid-19 testing came out negative.



The doctors and nurses said they were proud of the operation and congratulated the baby and the mother.



"Congratulations to you and your mum. Hope both of you can go home soon," they wrote.