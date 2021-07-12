Section
80 Covid deaths, 8,656 new cases reported Monday
Thailand
General

published : 12 Jul 2021 at 08:18

writer: Online Reporters

A man accompanies an elderly to Bang Sue Grand Station on Sunday to receive the AstraZeneca vaccine. (Photo: Arnun Chonmahatrakool)
Health authorities on Monday said 80 more Covid-19 fatalities and 8,656 new transmissions around Thailand occurred on Sunday, bringing the accumulated toll to 2,791 deaths and the number of cases since the start of the pandemic to 345,027.

They said 8,583 of the new infections were in the general population and 73 in prisons.

More details later from the daily afternoon briefing.

