Korat logs 125 new Covid infections, one death

A big-screen monitors areas in Liptpanlop Hall in Muang district before it opens as another field hospital in Nakhon Ratchasima to cater for rising Covid-19 cases. (Photo: Prasit Tangprasert)

NAKHON RATCHASIMA: The provincial health office reported 125 new coronavirus cases, most of them returnees from high-risk provinces, and one fatality on Monday.

The 125 cases were scattered through 27 of the province's 32 districts, raising the accumulated number of infections to 2,117. Of the total, 1,096 recovered, 998 were still under treatment and 23 had died.



The latest fatality was a 70-year-old woman in tambon Takhian in Dan Khun Thot district. She was admitted to Dan Khun Thot Hospital on June 24 and diagonosed with Covid-19. Her condition deteriorated and she was referred to Maharat Nakhon Ratchasima Hospital, where she died on Sunday at 11.40pm.



Of the 125 new infections, 63 had returned home from Bangkok, Pathum Thani, Nonthaburi, Nakhon Pathom, Samut Sakhon, Samut Prakan, Ayutthaya, Lop Buri or Saraburi provinces.



Two field hospitals have been opened inside the provincial sports stadium for patients who are asymptomatic or have mild-to-moderate Covid symptoms.



A total of 117 patients have been admitted to the two field hospitals. As of Monday morning, 12 had recovered, leaving 105 under treatment. Of the 252 beds at the two facilities, 147 were still available for new patients.