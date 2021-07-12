Pregnant woman killed by Covid-19

PRACHUAP KHIRI KHAN: A seven-month pregnant woman has died after being infected with Covid-19 in this lower Central province.

Her death was reported on Monday, along with 79 new Covid-19 cases, by provincial health chief Suriya Kooharat.

He said the new cases increased the accumulated number of infections in the province to 3,488, of which 907 were still under threatment and 11 had died.



The 11th fatality was a 34-year-old woman in her 28th week of pregnancy. She attended a funeral at Moo 7 village in tambon Ao Noy in Muang district on June 19.

On June 27, she sought treatment at Prachuap Khiri Khan Hospital after developing chest pains and breathing difficulties. She was found to be infected with the Delta variant of the Covid-19 virus. On July 9, her condition deteriorated and she died on July 10.



Dr Suriya said most of the new infections were linked to a cluster of 40 Covid cases at the pineapple canning factory of Dole Thailand Company in Hua Hin district.