Fee claim criteria set for home isolation

Workers disinfect oxygen tanks before loaning them to those being treated for Covid-19 at the Mirror Foundation on Vibhavadi Rangsit Road in Bangkok on Monday. The foundation is calling for tank donations as demand for them is growing. (Photo: Pattarapong Chatpattarasill)

The Comptroller General's Department has issued a set of criteria which Covid-19 patients under home or community isolation must follow in order to get their medical expenses reimbursed by the state.

Department chief, Prapas Kong-ied, said on Monday the criteria were issued to facilitate the government's decision to allow Covid-19 with mild symptoms and/or who are asymptomatic to quarantine at home or at other approved venues within their communities.

According to Mr Prapas, eligible patients can have their medical expenses reimbursed with a cap set at 1,100 baht per day, for no more than 14 days. Charges for medical equipment used during home isolation will also be reimbursed by the state, with a similar cap in place.

Patients can also have fees relating to medications, X-ray examinations, laboratory testing and miscellaneous care reimbursed, as stipulated by the Finance Ministry.

Reimbursement for transport costs are capped at 1,100 baht, while repayments for vehicle disinfection are capped at 3,700 baht, Mr Prapas said.

Additionally, he said, individuals who had to be treated for low blood platelet counts or blood clots after receiving a Covid-19 vaccine can also have their treatment costs reimbursed.

Meanwhile, about 200 Covid-19 comprehensive response teams (CCRT) were dispatched to conduct active case finding across several communities in Bangkok, according to the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) on Monday.

CCSA assistant spokeswoman Apisamai Srirangson said asymptomatic patients will be isolated at home but patients who are part of an infection cluster will be referred to community isolation facilities instead.

The isolation plan will be implemented by 69 health centres under the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration as well as 201 community clinics affiliated with the National Health Security Office's universal healthcare scheme.