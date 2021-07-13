Section
Other Services
About Us
Others
SUBSCRIBE
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
Govt lambasted for wasting early success
Thailand
General

Govt lambasted for wasting early success

TDRI fiercely critical of later decisions

published : 13 Jul 2021 at 05:00

newspaper section: News

writer: Post Reporters

Tents were set up on a sports field under the elevated expressway in Klong Toey district, Bangkok, on Monday to isolate asymptomatic Covid-19 cases in a bid to control the virus. (Photo: Wichan Charoenkiatpakul)
Tents were set up on a sports field under the elevated expressway in Klong Toey district, Bangkok, on Monday to isolate asymptomatic Covid-19 cases in a bid to control the virus. (Photo: Wichan Charoenkiatpakul)

The government has mismanaged the Covid-19 pandemic and supply of vaccines, which has plunged the country into a crisis and stifled opportunities to recover, according to new research by the Thailand Development Research Institute (TDRI).

The institute has also called for the setting up of an independent committee to study the mishandling of the pandemic with the aim of drawing up a blueprint to prevent similar mistakes occurring in the future as it evalues the government's performance after two years in office.

Government spokesman Anucha Burapachaisri said the government will hold a press conference to respond to the TDRI's assessment on Tuesday.

According to the report, Thailand succeeded in containing the first wave of the pandemic thanks to hard work from the medical and public health community and public cooperation, albeit at the expense of the economy. The country's tourism-dependent economy saw a sharp 6.1% contraction in 2020, its worst in 22 years.

However, although that initial success gave the government a chance to prepare for a second wave and hasten the reopening of the country, flawed policy squandered the early boost and also played a part in triggering the second wave, it added.

That second wave began in December last year at a shrimp market in Samut Sakhon, where ensuing events shed light on lax border controls where migrant labour is concerned.

The third wave, which started in late March was linked to entertainment venues in Bangkok's Thong Lor-Ekkamai area, and a clear sign of the government's poor preparations, the report concluded.

The government was slow to spend the 45-billion-baht healthcare budget, drawn from the 1-trillion-baht borrowing, to strengthen the public health system. By early June, only 11.6 billion baht, or 26.1%, had been disbursed.

According to the TDRI, the public health system is now under considerable strain and many hospitals have had to ask the public to donate essential medical equipment.

Total infections up to the end of March this year stood at 28,000, but then rose sharply to 317,000 by July 9. Deaths also surged from 94 to 2,500 during the same period.

"People must be held responsible and there should be an independent committee to gather facts and study the situation to prevent the same mistakes in the future," said the report.

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT
MOST RECENT
Business

Private hospitals' proposal

Private hospitals are suggesting that the government increase coverage of medical expenses for Covid-19 inpatients in private hospitals to let more facilities in the capital help ease the public health burden.

06:44
Thailand

Criteria for home isolation

The Comptroller General's Department has issued a set of criteria which Covid-19 patients under home or community isolation must follow in order to get their medical expenses reimbursed by the state.

06:00
Business

More mini-FTAs

Thailand aims to clinch deals to form deeper trade partnerships through "mini-FTAs" with Hainan, China and Telangana, India by August.

05:51