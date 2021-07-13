Residents file damages complaints over chemical factory fire

Bang Phli district residents file complaints at Bang Kaew police station about damage caused by the July 5 explosion and fire at Ming Dih Chemical Company factory in Samut Prakan. (Photo: Sutthiwit Chayutworakan)

SAMUT PRAKAN: To date, 1,266 people have filed damage complaints arising from the explosion and fire at the Ming Dih Chemical Company factory in Bang Phli district on July 5.

Bang Kaew police station has set up a special investigation team to look into the complaints.



Pol Col Mongkol Onkaew, the Bang Kaew police chief, said 1,266 people had filed complaints from July 5-11, and more were expected.

The damage caused to the homes and other property of people who lived near the factory was initially estimated at 423 million baht, and included 138 cars and 12 motorcycles, he said.

The explosion and fire on Monday killed one person, a volunteer fireman, and injured 33 other people. Many of the injured were involved in firefighting and rescue efforts.



People living within a 5-kilometre radius were evacuated for fear of more explosions and the spread of toxic smoke and chemicals.

The factory, which was destroyed by the inferno, produced plastic foam and pellets, using chemicals stored on the premises.

The company has been told that if it intends to rebuild it must move the factory to an appropriately designated industrial zone.