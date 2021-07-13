15 Myanmar border-crossers caught in Tak

Fifteen illegal job seekers from Myanmar are arrested by rangers at a farm hut near the border in Tak's Mae Ramat district on Tuesday morning. (Photo: Assawin Pinitwong)

TAK: A patrol of the 35th Ranger Task Force arrested 15 illegal Myanmar migrants at a farm hut in Mae Ramat district on Tuesday morning.

The border crossers were seen by local villagers, who informed the ranger patrol.

There were nine men and six women in the hut near Moo 13 village in Mae Ramat district.

They were carrying no travel documents. After initial health checks, they were taken to Mae Ramat police station for legal proceedings.



The rangers said the migrants told them they had paid 21,000 baht each brokers who promised to find jobs for them in Samut Sakhon and Chon Buri provinces.