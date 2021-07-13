Prachuap reports 99 new cases

A woman in Prachuap Khiri Khan province is inoculated with a Covid-19 vaccine, as authorities speed up vaccination of people in at-risk careers. (Photo: Chaiwat Satyaem)

PRACHUAP KHIRI KHAN: Ninety-nine new Covid-19 cases have been diagnosed in this province, most of them linked to a cluster at a pineapple canning factory.

Sixty-two cases were traced to the Dole Thailand Co factory in Hua Hin district, 23 were confirmed at hospitals and the 14 others were people arriving from other provinces, provincial health chief Suriya Kooharat said on Tuesday.

The new infections raised the provincial total to 3,587 with 937 patients remaining in hospital, 50 of them critically ill.

A total of 866 at-risk people were put in quarantine facilities. Provincial authorities say infected residents working in other provinces should return home for treatment at public hospitals.

Since the latest Covid-19 outbreak began in early April, many of the infections in the province were linked to only 2 or 3 clusters. About 20 infection came from a cluster that started with a public relations woman, Dr Suriya said.

The provincial public health chief advised other people workng in public relations, about 300 people in the province, to go for Covid-19 tests at one of the public hospitals, which were in all districts.

About 40 people in this profession had already been given coronavirus screening tests.

Those who tested positive were sent for treatment, while those who tested negative would receive a Covid-19 vaccine shot to reduce the risk from infection and transmission, Dr Suriya said.

Health authorities would speed up the Covid-19 vaccination programme for people in at-risk occupations, he said.



