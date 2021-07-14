Damage complaints pile up

People examine their place of work yesterday in a building badly damaged by the nearby Ming Dih Chemical Company factory explosion in Bang Phli district on July 5. (Photo: Wichan Charoenkiatpakul)

SAMUT PRAKAN: More than 1,250 people have filed damage complaints arising from the explosion and fire at the Ming Dih Chemical Company factory in Bang Phli district on July 5.

Bang Kaew police station has set up a special investigation team to look into them.

Station chief, Pol Col Mongkol Onkaew, said on Tuesday that 1,266 people filed complaints between July 5-11, and more were expected.

The damage caused to homes and other property near the factory was initially estimated at 423 million baht, and included 138 cars and 12 motorcycles, he said.

The explosion and fire on July 5 killed one person, a volunteer fireman, and injured 33 other people. Many of the injured were involved in firefighting and rescue efforts.

People living within a five-kilometre radius were evacuated for fear of more explosions and the spread of toxic fumes and chemicals. The factory, which was destroyed, produced plastic foam and pellets using chemicals stored on the premises.

The company has been told that if it intends to rebuild its factory it must relocate to an appropriately designated industrial zone.

Meanwhile, the Office of the National Water Resources (ONWR) has asked residents not to use water from Klong Chuad Lak Khao as it is contaminated with hazardous styrene monomer, probably from the fire-ravaged factory.

ONWR secretary-general, Somkiat Prajamwong, said experts have run tests at 12 locations within a one-km radius of the factory. The tests were conducted in waterways, including Klong Chuad Lak Khao, Klong Archan Porn, Klong Salud, a lake to the west of the factory and the drainage system around the site.

"We advise residents to keep away ... until it is declared safe to use the water or catch fish," he said.