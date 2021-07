87 Covid deaths, 9,317 new cases

A new field hospital being erected near Mongkutwattana Hospital on Changwattana Road in Lak Si district on Tuesday. (Photo: Pattarapong Chatpattarasill)

Health authorities on Wednesday said 87 more Covid-19 fatalities and 9,317 new transmissions were reported in Thailand on Tuesday, bringing the accumulated toll to 2,934 deaths and the number of cases since the start of the pandemic to 363,029.

They said 9,188 of the new infections were in the general population and 129 in prisons.

More details later from the daily afternoon briefing.