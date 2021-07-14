Seventh foreign tourist found infected in Phuket
published : 14 Jul 2021 at 10:31
writer: Achadthaya Chuenniran
PHUKET: Another tourist who arrived under the Sandbox programme was found infected with Covid-19 on Tuesday, bringing the total to seven, provincial public health chief Kusak Kukiatikoon said on Wednesday.
Dr Kusak said the seventh case is a woman from South Africa, the friend of a South African man earlier found to be infected with the virus.
The seven infections to date are: a man from the United Arab Emirates, three female tourists from Myanmar, a man and a woman from South Africa, and a man from Switzerland.