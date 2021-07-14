Section
Monks found to be infected after dining with Phra Maha Sompong
Thailand
General

Monks found to be infected after dining with Phra Maha Sompong

published : 14 Jul 2021 at 14:18

writer: Chaiyot Pupattanapong

Wat Nong Chap Tao in Sattahip district of Chon Buri, where three monks tested positive after dining with preaching monk Phra Maha Sompong Talputto. (Photo: Chaiyot Pupattanapong)
Wat Nong Chap Tao in Sattahip district of Chon Buri, where three monks tested positive after dining with preaching monk Phra Maha Sompong Talputto. (Photo: Chaiyot Pupattanapong)

CHON BURI: The abbot and two other monks at a temple in Sattahip district have tested positive for Covid-19 after dining with popular preaching monk Phra Maha Sompong Talputto, who was also found to be infected.

Thanapat Banbuppha, the kamnan of tambon Na Chom Thien, said Phra Khru Thammayanprayut, the abbot of Wat Nong Chap Tao, had lunch with Phra Maha Sompong on July 6, when they discussed  temple affairs.

It was reported later that Phra Maha Sompong, who is based at Wat Soi Thong, in Bang Sue, Bangkok, had subsequently been tested and found infected with the virus.

This prompted Phra Khru Thammayanprayut and two other monks who worked closely with him to also undergo Covid testing. The results were positive for all three, They were subsequently admitted to Wat Yansangwararam Hospital in Sattahip district for treatment.

Five other monks and 10 people close to them also had sample swabs taken for testing at the hospital. The results were expected on Wednesday afternoon.

Wat Nong Chap Tao has been closed and all religious activities there suspended. The temple has been disinfected by Sattahip district health officials and municipal workers.

Phra Maha Sompong is a popular speaker and guest at forums, including a morning news programme at Channel 3, and social events. He has also authored several books.

