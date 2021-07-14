Store closure details for Greater Bangkok

Buyers queue with last-minute purchases at a shopping centre in Bangkok on July 9, the eve of maximum and strict Covid-19 control measures in Greater Bangkok. (Photo: Nutthawat Wicheanbut)

The Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration on Wednesday elaborated on which shops and services could continue to operate in Greater Bangkok under the maximum and strict Covid-19 control measures now in force.

CCSA spokeswoman Apisamai Srirangson said businesses affected were in Bangkok city, Nonthaburi, Nakhon Phathom, Pathum Thani, Samut Sakhon and Samut Prakan.

The four southernmost provinces also under maximum and strict Covid-19 controls were not included.

She said that inside shopping centres, department stores, community malls and the likes, the closure order applied to shops selling books, eyeglasses, clothes, shoes, electrical appliances, office equipment, stationery, utensils, sports gear, cosmetics and animal feed.

It also applied to pet grooming shops, animal clinics, beauty salons, hairdressers, beauty clinics, tattoo and piercing shops, manicure shops, dental clinics, fertility treatment clinics, carwashes and laundries.

Businesses that were allowed to open were mobile phone and service shops, computer shops, shoe repair and locksmith shops, car repair centres and watch and clock shops (for repairs only).

The closure was aimed at preventing crowds gathering at department stores, shopping centres, community malls and the like, Dr Apisamai said.

Outside these shopping complexes, the only shops allowed to remain open are beauty clinics, beauty salons, dental clinics and fertility treatment clinics, with the consent of local authorities, Dr Apisamai said.