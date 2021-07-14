Section
Other Services
About Us
Others
SUBSCRIBE
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
Army sues over 'vaccine tourism in US' posts
Thailand
General

Army sues over 'vaccine tourism in US' posts

published : 14 Jul 2021 at 20:04

writer: Wassana Nanuam

Thai soldiers check in at Suvarnabhumi airport in Samut Prakan province as they were leaving for a training session in the United States from July 10 to 26. (Photo supplied)
Thai soldiers check in at Suvarnabhumi airport in Samut Prakan province as they were leaving for a training session in the United States from July 10 to 26. (Photo supplied)

The army filed a defamation complaint against nine social media users for alleging some soldiers left for the United States to get the Covid-19 vaccine made by Pfizer.

Army chief Gen Narongpan Jittkaewtae had Col Nakhonsom Naowabut from the army's office of the judge advocate file the complaint with the Nang Loeng police station on Wednesday.

A source said the complaint targeted eight Facebook users and one Twitter user, and more similar complaints would follow against other people. Defamation carries a fine of up to 200,000 baht and/or two years in jail.

The legal action concerned 114 Thai soldiers who left for a strategic airborne operation exercise at Fort Bragg in North Carolina from July 10 to 26.

Accusers claimed that the soldiers spent taxpayers' money on the trip to receive the Pfizer vaccine against Covid-19 in the United States.

Earlier, deputy army spokesperson Col Sirichan Ngathong said the accusation was baseless and the soldiers had received AstraZeneca and Sinovac vaccines, tested negative for Covid-19 and been quarantined.

She also said that the US paid for the training of the Thai soldiers.

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT
MOST RECENT
Thailand

Army sues over 'vaccine tourism in US' posts

The army filed a defamation complaint against nine social media users for alleging some soldiers left for the United States to get the Covid-19 vaccine made by Pfizer.

20:04
Thailand

Over 2,000 Cambodian workers leave Thailand

More than 2,000 Cambodian migrants have reportedly returned back to their home country at Chong Chom border crossing in Surin due to the closure of worker camps.

19:06
Thailand

Migrant workers get stay extension

The cabinet has approved a proposal to allow four groups of migrant workers from Cambodia, Laos and Myanmar to legally stay and work in the country until July 27 next year, in order to allow them to sort out their employment status and work permits as required by a previous order.

18:03