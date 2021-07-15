Top NSC post looks like a 3-general race

Three generals are vying for the post of National Security Council (NSC) secretary-general. If any are successful, the one who gets the post would be the fifth military top brass to serve in the top position, says a Defence Ministry source.

The issue is being considered as the military reshuffle lists are being prepared and brought up for vetting by the reshuffle committee to be jointly attended by Prime Minister and Defence Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha and armed forces commanders early next month.

Awaiting Gen Prayut's decision is the new NSC secretary-general who will succeed the incumbent, Gen Natthapol Nakpanich, who concurrently heads the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration's (CCSA) operations centre.

The source said three names were floated as potential candidates for the NSC's highest position: Gen Supoj Malaniyom, chief of staff at the Royal Thai Armed Forces Headquarters; Gen Nothapol Boonngam, specialist at the Office of the Permanent Secretary for Defence; and Gen Chatchai Patranavik, former commander of the Counter Terrorist Operation Centre.

According to the source, Gen Nothapol started being groomed to take the NSC secretary-general's post two years ago. However, his name was eventually dropped as he was deemed to still have several more years until his retirement next year.

The seat went to Gen Somsak Rungsita who headed the NSC for a year before the baton was passed to Gen Natthapol.

During Gen Somsak's tenure at the NSC, Gen Nothapol was appointed as council adviser.

A source at the NSC said a military background has become an unspoken qualification for all NSC chiefs since the 2014 coup.

Before that, the most noted civilian NSC secretary-general was Thawil Pliensri, whose complaint of unfair transfer from the council in 2011 led to the removal from office of then prime minister Yingluck Shinawatra.

Since the coup, four army generals have served back-to-back as NSC secretary-generals. There are three civilian deputy secretary-generals, two of whom will go into mandatory retirement in 2027 and the other next year.

The source said Gen Prayut, who assumes direct charge in picking the NSC head, is expected to pick another army general to continue at the council's helm.

Meanwhile, defence permanent secretary Gen Nat Intaracharoen, who is retiring at the end of September, will likely be replaced by Gen Worakiat Rattananont, the army chief-of-staff.

The navy and the air force will also have their new commanders come the new fiscal year in October.

Possibly making the cut for navy chief is either Adm Somprasong Nilsamai, a deputy defence permanent secretary, or Adm Suthinant Samanrak, commander of the Royal Thai Fleet. A new chief will succeed navy chief Adm Chartchai Sriworakhan.

At the air force, three air chief marshals are said to be potential candidates to take over from the retiring ACM Airbull Suttiwan. They are ACM Chanon Moongthanya, the air force chief-of-staff; ACM Saritpong Wattanavarangkul, chief of air defence command; and ACM Suthipan Taithong, deputy supreme commander.

Nothapol: Due to retire next year

Chatchai: Anti-terrorism fighter