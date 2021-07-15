Section
Hospital halts vaccinations, blames policy confusion
Thailand
General

Hospital halts vaccinations, blames policy confusion

published : 15 Jul 2021 at 11:29

writer: Prasit Tangprasert

A nurse raises a vacancy sign, calling the next vaccine recipient forward, at CentralPlaza department store, where Maharat Nakhon Ratchasima Hospital hadorganised Covid-19 vaccination centre, in Muang district, Nakhon Ratchasima. (Photo: Prasit Tangprasert)
A nurse raises a vacancy sign, calling the next vaccine recipient forward, at CentralPlaza department store, where Maharat Nakhon Ratchasima Hospital hadorganised Covid-19 vaccination centre, in Muang district, Nakhon Ratchasima. (Photo: Prasit Tangprasert)

NAKHON RATCHASIMA: Maharat Nakhon Ratchasima Hospital in Muang district will suspend Covid-19 vaccination services from Friday, with the management blaming it on confusing government vaccination policy.

The hospital said on its Facebook page on Thursday that it would stop giving inoculations at CentralPlaza Nakhon Ratchasima department store from Friday onwards.

The announcement was met with a storm of protest after thousands had earlier registered for and received inoculation there, as daily Covid-19 cases continue to rise.

The hospital's assistant director, Dr Jade Boonyawongwirote, wrote on the hospital's Facebook page on Thursday, blaming the stoppage on confusion over government policy on mixing  vaccines.

The Public Health Ministry earlier this week recommended the administration of Sinovac and AstraZeneca vaccines in series, but international and local authorities later called for a review of the decision, he said.

Dr Jade also said his hospital had run out of AstraZeneca vaccine.

