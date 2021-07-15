Section
Other Services
About Us
Others
SUBSCRIBE
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
People can order Sinopharm shots from Sunday
Thailand
General

People can order Sinopharm shots from Sunday

published : 15 Jul 2021 at 16:05

writer: Online Reporters

The sign announcing inoculation with Sinopharm vaccine, at Future Park Rangsit shopping centre in Pathum Thani province on Thursday. (Photo: Arnun Chonmahatrakool)
The sign announcing inoculation with Sinopharm vaccine, at Future Park Rangsit shopping centre in Pathum Thani province on Thursday. (Photo: Arnun Chonmahatrakool)

People living in maximum and strict Covid-19 control zones can place bookings for inoculation with the Sinopharm Covid-19 vaccine through the Chulabhorn Royal Academy (CRA) from Sunday.

The academy said on Thursday that registration for Sinopharm vaccination would start at 8am on Sunday and it would initially accept 40,000 registrations.

The service was for people aged 18 years and over who lived in maximum and strict Covid-19 control zones, the academy said.

The zones cover Greater Bangkok (Bangkok city and Nakhon Pathom, Nonthaburi, Pathum Thani, Samut Prakan and Samut Sakhon provinces) and four southernmost provinces - Narathiwat, Pattani, Yala and Songkhla.

Since April 1, Greater Bangkok has logged 182,850 Covid-19 cases (excluding infected prison  inmates), including 4,589 cases on Wednesday.

The four southern border provinces have recorded 20,166 cases, including 782 on Wednesday.

Media said registration would be through the app CRA SINOP, but the Post was unable to find it online. 

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT (4)
MOST RECENT
Thailand

Officials charge Khunying Sudarat with defaming the government

Two senior government officials have filed charges accusing veteran politician Khunying Sudarat Keyuraphan of defamation and instigating unrest over her Sang Thai Party’s campaign to sue the "murderous government" for mismanagement of the Covid-19 crisis.

17:33
Business

Debt holiday

Commercial banks agree to suspend debt repayments for two months for debtors affected by government coronavirus containment measures, says Bank of Thailand.

16:55
World

Thai women arrested in Singapore karaoke bar probe

Singapore police are investigating several karaoke bars for breaching coronavirus restrictions and have arrested 20 foreign women, including at least one Thai, for alleged "vice-related activities" after an outbreak linked to the nightspots, authorities said.

16:18