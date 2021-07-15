People can order Sinopharm shots from Sunday

The sign announcing inoculation with Sinopharm vaccine, at Future Park Rangsit shopping centre in Pathum Thani province on Thursday. (Photo: Arnun Chonmahatrakool)

People living in maximum and strict Covid-19 control zones can place bookings for inoculation with the Sinopharm Covid-19 vaccine through the Chulabhorn Royal Academy (CRA) from Sunday.

The academy said on Thursday that registration for Sinopharm vaccination would start at 8am on Sunday and it would initially accept 40,000 registrations.

The service was for people aged 18 years and over who lived in maximum and strict Covid-19 control zones, the academy said.

The zones cover Greater Bangkok (Bangkok city and Nakhon Pathom, Nonthaburi, Pathum Thani, Samut Prakan and Samut Sakhon provinces) and four southernmost provinces - Narathiwat, Pattani, Yala and Songkhla.

Since April 1, Greater Bangkok has logged 182,850 Covid-19 cases (excluding infected prison inmates), including 4,589 cases on Wednesday.

The four southern border provinces have recorded 20,166 cases, including 782 on Wednesday.

Media said registration would be through the app CRA SINOP, but the Post was unable to find it online.