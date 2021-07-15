Officials charge Khunying Sudarat with defaming the government

Seksakol Atthawong, assistant minister at the Prime Minister’s Office, speaks to reporters after filing a complaint against veteran politician Khunying Sudarat Keyuraphan over her party's campaign to sue the government over its handling of the Covid crisis. (Photo: Wassayos Ngamkham)

Two senior government officials have filed charges accusing veteran politician Khunying Sudarat Keyuraphan of defamation and instigating unrest over her Sang Thai Party’s campaign to sue the "murderous government" for mismanagement of the Covid-19 crisis.

Seksakol Atthawong, assistant minister at the Prime Minister’s Office, and Sonthiya Sawasdee, adviser to the House committee on law, justice and human rights, on Thursday filed their complaints with Crime Suppression Division superintendent Pol Col Sawek Boonchan.

They accused Khunying Sudarat of breaching Section 116 of the Criminal Code by inciting unrest and defamation under Section 328.

Mr Seksakol said the Thai Sang Thai Party, led by Khunying Sudarat, had launched a campaign to sue the “murderous government’’ and wrongly accusing the government of poorly managing the Covid-19 crisis. This was defamatory, according to Mr Seksakol.

He alleged the party's campaign damaged the reputation of the government and caused disharmony in society.

As a member of the government team, he wanted Khunying Sudarat charged with inciting unrest and defamation. He would take action against her to the end.

“This move by Thai Sang Thai is political game playing and is not constructive. It distorts information to discredit the government. The Covid-19 crisis is worldwide, not only in Thailand," he said.

"The government has tried its best to handle the situation. Nobody wants to see losses. Coronavirus is a disaster that nobody wanted to happen.

"It is like the case in which Jatuporn Prompan, chairman of the United Front for Democracy against Dictatorship (UDD) and leader of the Thai Mai Thon (Impatient Thais) group, said former prime minister Abhisit Vejjajiva was a murderer.

"That case ended up with Mr Jatuporn being sent to jail,’’ said Mr Seksakol, a former red-shirt UDD leader who changed his name from Suporn and was once known as "Rambo Isan".

Mr Seksakol then attacked Khuying Sudarat over her handling of the bird flu outbreak when she was public health minister in the Thaksin Shinawatra government.

He also lashed out at former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra over his war on drugs from 2003 to 2006 that resulted in 2,500 deaths during his time in office .

Thai Sang Thai has launched an online signature campaign against the government’over its handling of the Covid-19 crisis, and other critics are calling for people affected by Covid-19 and its related restrictions to sue the state for compensation for damages.

The campaigners say the government should be held responsible for the worsening epidemic and Thailand’s shortage of quality vaccines for mass inoculations.