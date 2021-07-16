Rail link trial starts Aug 2

Section
Thailand
published : 16 Jul 2021 at 07:33

newspaper section: News

writer: Post Reporters

The Transport Ministry will trial the Red Line rail project from Aug 2 before it goes into operation in November. (Photo: Nutthawat Wicheanbut)
The Transport Ministry will trial the Red Line rail project from Aug 2 before it goes into operation in November.

Transport Minister Saksayam Chidchob said the test will try out connections with other transport links.

A ministry committee hopes to reduce the number of traditional trains running to Hua Lamphong station from 118 trains to 22, with the new centre of the country's rail system moving to Bang Sue Grand Station.

The committee has also tweaked bus routes in Bangkok and neighbouring provinces to connect with all Red Line stations and bus stops, which have been upgraded to smooth connections.

The committee has also set fares, entrance fees and card charges for the State Railway of Thailand and Mass Rapid Transit Authority to charge passengers.

The Department of Rail Transport will propose an EMV fare system to the Transport Ministry to activate contactless payments through debit and credit cards on EDC machines, similar to those in use on public buses and boats.

Mr Saksayam said the committee also has considered three local extension lines in Pathum Thani's Rangsit area to connect with the Red Line, comprising Rangsit-Thanyaburi, Rangsit-Thammasat University, Rangsit-Yaek Kor Por Aor stations on the Green Line extension.

It has asked the Office of Transport and Traffic Policy and Planning to study the potential impacts.

