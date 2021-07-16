Section
Army patrol seizes 4m meth pills near border, as smugglers flee
published : 16 Jul 2021 at 14:23

writer: Online Reporters

Soldiers from the Pha Muang task force display packs of meth pills found in rucksacks abandoned by smugglers in Fang district, Chiang Mai, on Thursday.(Photo: Pha Muang task force Facebook page)
CHIANG MAI: An army patrol has seized almost 4 million speed pills abandoned by fleeing smugglers near the Myanmar border in Fang district of this northern province.

Soldiers from the Pha Muang task force first spotted two men, each carrying a green rucksack, walking along a track near a natural border crossing in tambon Mon Pin of Fang district on Thursday.  

The troops signaled them to stop for a search, but the two men instead fled back towards the border, abandoning their rucksacks. The bags were found to each contain 100,000 methamphetamine pills.

The patrol later spotted another group of men, about 20 of them. 

The soldiers again signalled them to stop for a search and fired a warning shot, but they also all fled into the jungle. They left behind another 33 green rucksacks, also packed with meth pills.

A total of 3,930,000 speed pills were seized from the two groups.

Maj Gen Narit Thavornwong, commander of the Pha Muang task force, briefed the media on the seizures in Fang district on Friday.

Soldiers from the Pha Muang task force announce the seizure of 3.9 million speed pills in Fang district, Chiang Mai, during a media briefing on Friday. (Photo: Pha Muang task force Facebook page)

