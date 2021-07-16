Fruit pickers breached ban on workers moving around

Cambodian fruit pickers arrested for breaching the Covid-controls ban on labourers moving from one province to another, in Trat's Muang district on Friday. Two Thais who brought them from Chanthaburi to work at a rambutan plantation in Trat were also detained. (Photo: Jakkrit Waewkraihong)

TRAT: Thirty-four Cambodians have been arrested along with two Thais who took them from Chanthaburi to work at a rambutan plantation in Muang district in breach of the ban on the movement of labourers.

Muang district assistant chief Pongpat Sinrai on Friday led police and volunteers to arrest the 34 Cambodians, 25 adults and nine children, following a tip-off from a local leader that workers from another province had arrived at a plantation in tambon Huai Raeng.

Two Thais, a man and a woman, were arrested for taking them from one province to another to work, in violation of provincial orders to control the spread of Covid-19.

Police said eight of the adults had passports and 11 border pass documents. Six had no entry documents. No details about the children were released.

One of the Cambodian women, aged 49, said they had worked at a lamyai plantation in Chanthaburi’s Pong Nam Ron district last month. The Thai couple had been hired to contact them and take them to a new job picking rambutan in Trat.

When they first arrived at the plantation, they received wages as normal. Later, the trader stopped paying them and disappeared, she said. They were still owed between 3,000 and 10,000 baht each.

Pol Col Nawin Theerawit, chief of Muang police, ordered investigators to track down the trader for questioning. The Cambodians would face varying charges, as some had proper documents while others did not have any, he said.