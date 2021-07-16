Chatuchak weekend market closed until July 29

The Chatuchak weekend market is almost deserted on May 2 with most shops closed and shoppers absent because of coronavirus worries. (Bangkok Post file photo)

Bangkok’s popular Chatuchak weekend market will be closed from July 16-29 to help curb the spread of Covid-19.

The capital has been under increased restrictions since July 12 to limit the movement of people, with convenience stores, markets and walking streets closing at 8pm, noted Wullaya Wattanarat, deputy clerk of the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA).

However, the coronavirus outbreak has been increasingly serious and could put the country’s public health at risk of a crisis. Many newly infected people showed no symptoms and could easily transmit the disease, she said.

As many vendors at Chatuchak lived in other provinces and had to travel between provinces, the BMA authorities in charge of the market decided it wold be safer to keep it closed from July 16-29, she added.

Of the 67 Covid deaths reported nationwide on Friday, Bangkok logged 33 new deaths. The capital also reported the most new infections at 2,195.