21 Bangkok bus drivers, staff test positive

A health worker disinfects a bus on April 28 after some staff at the Bangkok Mass Transit Authority were infected with Covid-19. (Photo: Wichan Charoenkiatpakul)

Twenty-one drivers, conductors and staff of Bangkok buses have tested positive for Covid-19 as the spread of coronavirus virus shows no sign of abating.

Of the 21 new infections, nine were bus drivers, 10 were conductors, and two were staff at the Klong Toey bus deport, the Bangkok Mass Transit Authority said on its Facebook page on Saturday.

Affected were air-conditioned buses on routes No. 4, 16, 39, 60, 63, 77, 79, 140, 509 and 517, and non-air-conditioned buses on routes No.11, 16, 23, 24, 25 and 97.

The 21 staffers were among BMTA employees who took Covid-19 tests between July 14 and 16.

The BMA had disinfected all buses and stopped using buses that infected staff worked for 3 days.

Bus employees who had come into contact with the infected staff were asked to see doctors for Covid-19 testing, according to the BMTA Facebook page.