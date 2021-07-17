Khon Kaen camp closed after 85 infections found

People barred from entering or leaving construction site where 345 workers were employed

Health workers prepare to conduct tests at a workers’ camp in downtown Muang district of Khon Kaen, where 85 workers and camp staff were found infected with Covid-19. (Photo: Chakarapan Natanri)

KHON KAEN: A construction workers’ camp in downtown Muang district has been closed after 85 workers and camp staff were infected with Covid-19. The order takes effect immediately until the situation improves.

The order, issued by the provincial communicable disease control, was posted in front of the camp on Maliwan Road and owners of the construction firm that owns the site were notified.

Health officials had conducted Covid tests among workers at the camp last week and found 28 people infected, said Somchaichot Piyawatwela, chief of the provincial public health office. The latest updated results brought the total to 85.

A total of 345 people — 223 Thais and 122 foreign migrants — were working at the camp. The total included 28 workers from Bangkok, 26 of whom tested positive, said Dr Somchaichot. Fifty-two of the 137 workers based at the site were also infected.

“Sixty-two employees of the construction firm also took Covid tests and five of them tested positive,” he added.

Two welders also tested positive, bringing the total to date to 85 infections.

Khon Kaen governor Somsak Jangtrakul said the camp had been closed and people barred from leaving and entering the premises until the Covid situation eased.