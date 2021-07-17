Gatherings banned in Greater Bangkok

The road outside the Grand Palace in Bangkok is almost empty of traffic on Monday evening, hours before the launch of the 9pm-4am curfew. (Photo by Pornprom Satrabhaya)

The Covid-19 command centre has banned gatherings or activities that involve more than five people in Greater Bangkok ahead of planned demonstrations by some groups on Saturday.

Apart from the capital, the provinces where the ban takes effect are Nakhon Pathom, Nonthaburi, Pathum Thani, Samut Prakan and Samut Sakhon.

The curb, imposed by Gen Charlempol Srisawat, who is responsible for Covid-19 security-related issues, is part of a blanket announcement published in the Royal Gazette late Friday night.

Applicable nationwide, any form of gatherings or activities “that risk spreading the disease, aggravate people’s troubles or aimed at intentionally spreading the disease” is prohibited, read the announcement.

Also in the dark-red zone, people must refrain from holding meetings, parties or festivities, except traditional ceremonies that have already been prepared.

The punishment is two years in prison and/or a fine not more than 40,000 baht.

In the red zone (24 provinces) or orange zone (25 provinces), at-risk assembling or activities are prohibited, except when approved by authorities.

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha also posted on Facebook Friday night that lockdown measures would be intensified in the dark-red zone.

They could involve mobility curbs, more closures and complusory working from home. As of now, some of these measures are just strongly recommended.

As of July 9, the dark-red zone covers Bangkok, Nakhon Pathom, Narathiwat, Nonthaburi, Pathum Thani, Pattani, Yala, Samut Prakan, Samut Sakhon and Songkhla.

The red zone consists of Krabi, Kanchanaburi, Chachoengsao, Chon Buri, Chai Nat, Tak, Nakhon Nayok, Nakhon Ratchasima, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Nakhon Sawan, Prachaup Khiri Khan, Prachin Buri, Ayutthaya, Phetchaburi, Ranong, Rayong, Ratchaburi, Lop Buri, Samut Songkhram, Saraburi, Sing Buri, Suphanburi, Ang Thong and Uthai Thani.