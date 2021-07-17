10 Covid clusters found in eight provinces

People wait for their turns to take Covid-19 tests as the National Health Security Office in cooperation with Maharat Nakhon Ratchasima Hospital and the Princess Mother National Institute on Drug Abuse Treatment (PMNIDAT) provide testing via rapid antigen Covid-19 test kits for 5,000 people a day free of charge until July 21 at the PDNID or Thanyarak Hospital in Thanyaburi district, Pathum Thani on Saturday. (Photo: Apichit Jinakul)

Ten new Covid-19 clusters were reported in eight provinces on Saturday with 203 new infections.

The Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) said the 10 new clusters were in Samut Sakhon, Chon Buri, Nonthaburi, Nakhon Pathom, Prachin Buri, Ayutthaya, Saraburi and Kanchanaburi.

In Samut Sakhon, a cluster was found at a frozen seafood factory in Muang district, where 39 tested positive.

Another cluster was reported at a metal parts factory in Muang district of Chon Buri, where 13 were diagnosed with coronavirus

Two more clusters were found in Nonthaburi — a furniture factory in Bang Bua Thong district, where 20 were infected, and a construction camp in Bang Kruai district, where 16 caught the virus.

The other clusters are a fragrance factory in Sam Phran district of Nakhon Pathom (15 cases), a TV screen factory in Sri Maha Phot district, Prachin Buri (25 cases); two clusters in Ayutthaya — Talat Chaophrom market in Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya district (7 cases) and a lathe factory in Wang Noi district (7 cases); a cement factory in Kaeng Khoi district of Saraburi (12 cases), and a canning factory in Tha Maka district of Kanchanaburi (47 cases).

The country had 141 new Covid-19 fatalities and 10,082 cases over the past 24 hours, both at record highs.