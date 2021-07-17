10 Covid clusters found in eight provinces
published : 17 Jul 2021 at 19:33
writer: Online Reporters
Ten new Covid-19 clusters were reported in eight provinces on Saturday with 203 new infections.
The Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) said the 10 new clusters were in Samut Sakhon, Chon Buri, Nonthaburi, Nakhon Pathom, Prachin Buri, Ayutthaya, Saraburi and Kanchanaburi.
In Samut Sakhon, a cluster was found at a frozen seafood factory in Muang district, where 39 tested positive.
Another cluster was reported at a metal parts factory in Muang district of Chon Buri, where 13 were diagnosed with coronavirus
Two more clusters were found in Nonthaburi — a furniture factory in Bang Bua Thong district, where 20 were infected, and a construction camp in Bang Kruai district, where 16 caught the virus.
The other clusters are a fragrance factory in Sam Phran district of Nakhon Pathom (15 cases), a TV screen factory in Sri Maha Phot district, Prachin Buri (25 cases); two clusters in Ayutthaya — Talat Chaophrom market in Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya district (7 cases) and a lathe factory in Wang Noi district (7 cases); a cement factory in Kaeng Khoi district of Saraburi (12 cases), and a canning factory in Tha Maka district of Kanchanaburi (47 cases).
The country had 141 new Covid-19 fatalities and 10,082 cases over the past 24 hours, both at record highs.
