Most people see current Covid-19 situation as "very critical": Suan Dusit Poll

A health worker administers a Covid-19 vaccine jab to a woman at the Central Plaza Westgate in Nonthaburi on July 16. (Photo: Chanat Katanyu)

A majority of people view the current Covid-19 situation in Thailand as being at a very critical level, causing grave concerns, according to an opinion survey by Suan Dusit Rajabhat University, or Suan Dusit Poll.

The poll was conducted online one 1,702 people throughout the country during July 5-15 while the numbers of infections and deaths were rising, medical personnel were working very hard but vaccination was going on at a slow pace, causing many people to worry whether the situation would lead the country into a crisis.



Regarding vaccination, 49.35% of the respondents said they had not been inoculated, 38.84% had received the first jab and 11.81% had received two jabs.



Asked what brand of vaccine they wanted to get for the second and third jabs after receiving the first shot, the answers varied:



- For those who received AstraZenica for the first jab, 41.86% wanted AstraZenica; 25.39% Pfizer; and 24.22% Moderna.

- For those who received Sinovac for the first jab, 30.07% wanted Pfizer; 26.09% Moderna; and 22.46% Sinovac.

- For those who received Sinapham for the first jab, 50% wanted Sinopharm; 25.00% Moderna; and 16.67% Pfizer.



Concerning the seriousness of the current Covid-19 situation, 60.93% thought it was very critical; 24.12% critical; and 14.95% fairly critical.



Asked when they thought Thailand would be able to overcome this crisis, 36.74% said in more than two years; 27.60% in one year; 25.93% in two years; and 9.73% in six months.



Asked what made they think the situation was now serious, with the respondents allowed to choose more than one answer, 89.24% said the numbers of infections and deaths which continued to rise; 81.08% said many medical personnel had contracted the virus, causing shortage of the workforce; 77.71% cited the closure of businesses, causing umemployment; 75.75% pointed to slow vaccination and a low-quality vaccine; and, 73.75% said the pandemic was not yet controllable.



Asked what the government should do to overcome the Covid-19 crisis, 78.47% said the government must be sincere and refrain from making profits over the people's hardship; 76.70% said medical personnel should be given quality vaccines as soon as possible; 75.04% said quality vaccines of various brands should be acquired for the people; 74.69% said more active case finding must be conducted and high-risk spots sealed off; and, 69.97% said the government should stop playing politics and give the opposition an opportunity to help.

