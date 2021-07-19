Four flee Phetchabun jail, one caught

One of the four prison escapees is arrested in Muang district, Phetchabun, on Monday morning. (Photo: Sunthorn Kongvarakhom)

PHETCHABUN: Four prisoners broke out of the Phetchabun Prison in the small hours of Monday. One was recaptured, three were still at large.

Provincial police said the jailbreak was reported about 3am.



Local police and prison officials set out in pursuit of the escapees and police stations nearby were alerted to intercept them.



About 6am one of the fugitives, Vacharin Chanboon, 35, who was from Phetchabun's Nong Phai district, was reported to have been caught. He was hiding in a school in Muang district.



The three other prisoners still on the run were Pataradanai Suesiridamrong, 40, from Muang district, Krisda Kongkhao, 21, from Si Thep district, and Thanadol Tantivanicharoen, 18, from Khao Kho district.