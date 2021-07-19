Section
Thai women arrested for illegal entry
Thailand
General

Thai women arrested for illegal entry

published : 19 Jul 2021 at 11:25

writer: Assawin Pinitwong

The eight women arrested for illegally entering Mae Sot district, Tak, from Myawaddy on Monday morning. (Photo: Assawin Pinitwong)
The eight women arrested for illegally entering Mae Sot district, Tak, from Myawaddy on Monday morning. (Photo: Assawin Pinitwong)

TAK: Eight Thai women were arrested by soldiers after they illegally crossed the Moei River from Myanmar into Mae Sot district early on Monday morning.

The women, who were carrying personal baggage, were caught by a patrol from the 4th Infrantry Regiment in a corn plantation by the Moei river near Mae Ku Luang in tambon Mae Ku after villagers informed on them.

They were aged 22-32 years. Four were from Bangkok and one each from Nong Khai, Nakhon Ratchasima, Khon Kaen and Samut Sakhon.

The women were taken to a field hospital at the Mae Sot sport stadium where they would be quarantined and tested for Covid-19. After completing quarantine they would be handed over to Mae Sot police for legal proceedings, a spokesman said.

