Drugs seized, assets impounded in Surat

Some of the drugs seized during the operation are displayed at the district office in Khian Sa district, Surat Thani, on Monday. (Photo: Supapong Chaolan)

SURAT THANI: A drug suppression team has arrested two suspects in Khian Sa district, seized 100,308 methamphetamine pills and impounded assets worth about 2 million baht for examination, governor Wichawut Jinto said on Monday.

Mr Wichawut said at a press briefing that on Saturday a team led by Aram Yankaew, an assistant chief of Khian Sa district, with support from border patrol police and defence volunteers, arrested Kantayos "Khieo" Jimmaroeng, 42, at his house in Moo 7 village in tambon Phuang Phromkhon.



They seized 40,000 meth pills found buried by the house and impounded a Toyota Yaris.



Mr Kantayos allegedly said he ordered the drugs from a man in Sichon district he met while serving time in Surat Thani prison. He was then told to order another 60,000 meth pills.

The drugs were delivered as ordered and left by a courier at a signpost on Highway 44, and were picked up by the drug suppression team.



The same day, authorities arrested Thawatchai "Pan" Suktaem and seized 308 meth pills, and impounded a pickup truck and three gold necklaces as evidence.



The investigation was continuing, Mr Wichawut said.