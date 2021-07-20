80 Covid deaths, 11,305 new cases

Section
Thailand
General

published : 20 Jul 2021 at 08:00

writer: Online Reporters

A City Hall worker shows off her improvised protective gear made from a plastic rain coat, as officials from Chatuchak district office assist those who turn up for a Covid-19 test at the sporting ground in Chadrakasem Rajabhat University in the capital on Monday. (Photo: Pornprom Satrabhaya)
There were 80 new Covid-19 fatalities and 11,305 new cases over the past 24 hours, the Public Health Ministry reported on Tuesday morning.

There were 10,710 cases in the general population and 595 among prison inmates.

Over the past 24 hours, 6,557 Covid-19 patients were diagnosed recovered and were discharged from hospitals.

Since April 1, around when the third wave of Covid-19 began, there have been 397,612 Covid-19 patients, 268,782 of whom have recovered.

Since the pandemic started early last year, there have been 426,475 Covid-19 cases, 296,208 of whom recovered.

The death toll was at 3,408 in the third wave and 3,502 from the beginning of the pandemic early last year.

