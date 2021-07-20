One more Covid death, 537 new cases in Chon Buri

An almost deserted beach on Koh Lan, a normally popular tourist island off Pattaya in Bang Lamung district of Chon Buri. Chon Buri is now a dark-red zone for maximum and strict Covid-19 control zone. (Photo: Chaiyot Pupattanapong)

CHON BURI: One more Covid-19 death and 537 new infections were reported in this eastern province, which is now designated a dark-red zone for maximum and strict disease control.

The new infections brought the provincial total to 16,527 cases, of which 9,393 had recovered and 254 with discharged on Monday. The latest death brought the total to 82. The provincial public health posted the latest details on its Facebook page on Tuesday.

Of the 537 new cases, 176 caught the virus from infected family members and 83 at work. Two were from a cluster at Prime Product Industry Co in Bo Thong district, 11 were medical workers and 9 from CentralFestival Pattaya shopping mall.

Another four were in at-risk occupations, three were from New Thai Wheel Manufacturing Co in Rayong, 3 were from Summit Laemchabang Auto Work Co in Rayong, one from Honglin Electric Power Technology Co in Rayong.

Another six cases had travelled to at-risk provinces, 11 were infected patients from other provinces who sought treatment in Chon Buri, and 19 had come into contact with other confirmed cases.

The remaining cases were being investigated, the public health office said.

Bang Lamung district reported the highest number of new infections at 193, followed by Si Racha district (137), Muang district (88), and Bang Bung district (35). The other cases were reported in other districts.

Chon Buri now has 34 clusters – workplaces (15), construction workers’ camps (10), markets (5) and communities (4), said the provincial public health office.

Chon Buri, Chachoengsao and Ayutthaya are the latest provinces declared dark-red zones of maximum and strict Covid control, from Tuesday, joining Greater Bangkok and the four southern border provinces of Narathiwat, Pattani,Yala and Songkhla.