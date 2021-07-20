Samut Sakhon sees surge in Covid cases

This pavilion at Wat Nong Pha-ong in Krathum Baen district of Samut Sakhon has been converted into a community isolation centre with 120 beds for Covid-19 infected people. (Photo: Samut Sakhon public relations Facebook page)

SAMUT SAKHON: Another 814 coronavirus infections were reported in Samut Sakhon on Tuesday as the Covid-19 outbreak continued unabated.

With Samut Sakhon one of the 13 provinces declared dark-red zones of maximum and strict Covid-19 control, 27 kinds of at-risk businesses have now been ordered to shut their doors and restrictions placed on other commercial outlets.

The figures are more recent than the 798 cases reported in the national daily update.

Of the 814 new infections, 135 were detected via mass testing, 16 found at bubbled and sealed factories and a prison and 663 confirmed at hospitals, the Samut Sakhon public relations office said on its Facebook page on Tuesday.

The new cases brought the provincial total to 36,392, of whom 26,459 had recovered, with 322 discharged over the previous 24 hours. A total of 9,851 were still under treatment at hospitals. Accumulated fatalities stood at 82. The province’s seven field hospitals still had 65 beds available.

Samut Sakhon governor Veerasak Vichitsangsri, chairman of the provincial communicable disease control panel, signed an order on Monday temporarily closing down 27 types of at-risk businesses - entertainment venues such as pubs, bars and similar places, and cockfighting rings, nurseries, amulet markets, games shops and internet shops, golf courses, and other places where people gather. Large hardware stores, similar to shopping malls, were also included.

Convenience stores must close from 8pm-4am. Wet markets, flea markets, floating markets, walking streets and similar places are allowed to open six hours a day but operators must get permission from their local administrative organisation, which will also set the hours.

Construction work and the movements of workers were also prohibited under the order.

The governor also signed an order setting up two more field hospitals, in Muang and Krathum Baen districts.