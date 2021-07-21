Hospital warns against hoarding green chiretta

Capsules of fah talai jone

Chao Phraya Abhaibhubejhr Hospital in Prachin Buri, one of the country's leading herbal medicine producers, is asking the public to avoid hoarding fah talai jone, also known as green chiretta, and gouging its price amid growing demand for the herb to help treat Covid-19.

Demand for the herb -- along with others which are deemed beneficial, including galangal and Indian gooseberry -- has risen sharply after it was found to contain high levels of andrographolides, which can aid recovery from Covid-19.

In a Facebook post on Monday, the hospital said its supplies of green chiretta aren't enough to meet the increasing demand. As such, it can only give out the herb to 200 people every morning at 8am, with each ticket holder limited to 3 bottles of the tonic.

The hospital said it will be increasing its production capacity to keep up with the rising demand.

Previously, the hospital distributed the herb extract to areas where Covid-19 clusters have been reported, via government agencies, non-profit organisations and dedicated volunteer and aid groups.

The hospital also asked people to avoid hoarding and price gouging, before pledging to maintain its current price.

As of Monday, 64 Covid-19 cases were reported in Prachin Buri, taking the total to 1,864. One death was reported, bringing the total to 10.