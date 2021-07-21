Covid vaccination for more foreigners, pregnant women

Covid-19 vaccination continues at Bang Sue Grand Station in Bangkok. (Photo: Apichit Jinakul)

The Department of Disease Control has approved the provision of Covid-19 vaccines to pregnant women and foreigners who are working in the country or have Thai spouses.

Apisamai Srirangson, a spokeswoman for the Centre for Covid-9 Situation Administration, announced the decision on Wednesday.

She said the department approved Covid-19 vaccinations for foreigners who had Thai spouses or worked in Thailand.

Their registration for vaccination would begin at Siam Cement Group and details would be released later, she said.

On Monday the Foreign Ministry invited foreigners aged 75 and over residing in the country to walk in to the Bang Sue Grand Station in Bangkok for inoculation.

Dr Apisamai said Covid-19 vaccination for pregnant women was for those who were at least 12 weeks into term.

The women expecting to have children should get an examination and confirm if they were pregnant or not before being inoculated, she said.