Section
Other Services
About Us
Others
SUBSCRIBE
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
Covid vaccination for more foreigners, pregnant women
Thailand
General

Covid vaccination for more foreigners, pregnant women

published : 21 Jul 2021 at 16:34

writer: Online Reporters

Covid-19 vaccination continues at Bang Sue Grand Station in Bangkok. (Photo: Apichit Jinakul)
Covid-19 vaccination continues at Bang Sue Grand Station in Bangkok. (Photo: Apichit Jinakul)

The Department of Disease Control has approved the provision of Covid-19 vaccines to pregnant women and foreigners who are working in the country or have Thai spouses.

Apisamai Srirangson, a spokeswoman for the Centre for Covid-9 Situation Administration, announced the decision on Wednesday.

She said the department approved Covid-19 vaccinations for foreigners who had Thai spouses or worked in Thailand.

Their registration for vaccination would begin at Siam Cement Group and details would be released later, she said.

On Monday the Foreign Ministry invited foreigners aged 75 and over residing in the country to walk in to the Bang Sue Grand Station in Bangkok for inoculation.

Dr Apisamai said Covid-19 vaccination for pregnant women was for those who were at least 12 weeks into term.

The women expecting to have children should get an examination and confirm if they were pregnant or not before being inoculated, she said.

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT (2)
MOST RECENT
Thailand

Hundreds of Khon Kaen prisoners infected

KHON KAEN: A cluster of 315 prisoners at the Khon Kaen Provincial Prison were found to be infected with Covid-19 during testing, the provincial health office chief said on Wednesday.

17:37
Business

Bank of Thailand weighs up consumer loans rate cut

The Bank of Thailand (BoT) is debating a reduction in interest rates for some consumer loans amid fears that lenders will reject high-risk borrowers and drive them towards loan sharks, an assistant governor said Wednesday.

17:36
Sports

Thailand MotoGP round cancelled due to Covid-19

Thailand Grand Prix, scheduled to be held at the Chang International Circuit in October, has been cancelled due to the Covid-19 pandemic, MotoGP said on Wednesday.

16:52