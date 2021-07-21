Section
Hundreds of Khon Kaen prisoners infected
Thailand
General

published : 21 Jul 2021 at 17:37

writer: Chakrapan Natanri

Dr Somchaichote Piyawatwela, centre, chief of the Khon Kaen health office, during the press conference on Wednesday. (Photo: Chakrapan Natanri)
KHON KAEN: A cluster of 315 prisoners at the Khon Kaen Provincial Prison were found to be infected with Covid-19 during testing, the provincial health office chief said on Wednesday.

Dr Somchaichote Piyawatwela said officials from the 7th Disease Control Office went to the prison on July 18 after reports that a number of male inmates were feverish, with a cough and runny noses.

Speaking at a press conference, he said 15 high-risk inmates were taken for testing and three of them were found infected with Covid-19. The officials then tested 1,620 more prisoners. A total of 315 infections were detected.

The infected prisoners were separated and were being treated at a field hospital in the prison grounds. He said 140 prison officials were also tested. None were positive.

The prison had 4,458 detainees. The remaining inmates would also be tested for the virus. Those found infected would be relocated to the field hospital, Dr Somchaichote said.

Dr Somchaichote said the prison was operating under "bubble and seal", with no unauthorised  entry or exit.

The 329 female inmates were also being tested and would be relocated to a prison in Phon district. The women's zone at the provincial prison would then be used for another field hospital, he said.

