Firefighter survives factory inferno, dies of Covid

Naruphon Wongyaem, one of the firefighters who battled the blaze at the Ming Dih factory in Bang Phli district of Samut Prakan on July 5, died of Covid-19 on Wednesday. (Photo from fire and rescue unit of the Tambon Administration Organisation of Bang Chaloeng Facebook account)

SAMUT PRAKAN: A firefighter who braved the recent inferno at a factory belonging to the Taiwanese-based Ming Dih Chemical Co died of Covid-19 on Wednesday, the same day that his test result came out.

The fire and rescue unit of the Tambon Administration Organisation (TAO) of Bang Chaloeng posted a condolence message for staffer Naruphon Wongyaem and his family after he died of the deadly virus on Wednesday.

Naruphon, 47, was one of the unit members who fought the blaze at the Ming Dih factory in Bang Phli district throughout the operation since the explosion occurred on July 5.

Unit chief Apichart Sukrat said 10 firefighters were later found infected with the coronavirus.

The fire and recue office posted a Facebook message that 23 people, including Naruphon, who were in close contact with the patients were put in quarantine on Sunday. The firefighting unit also announced its closure until the end of this month.

Naruphon was quarantined at his house on Sunday and sent to Chularat 3 Hospital for testing on Monday. On Tuesday, he was moved to quarantine at the multipurpose building of the Bang Chaloeng TAO.

The hospital sent him the test result showing he was infected on Wednesday -- the same day he was found dead in the building.

The blaze at the factory killed one recue volunteer helping douse the fire and injured 39 other people.