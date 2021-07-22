Vulnerable groups offered walk-in jabs

Covid-19 vaccination at the Bang Sue Grand Station (photo: Wichan Charoenkiatpakul)

People aged 60 and over, women pregnant for 12 weeks or longer, and anyone weighing 100kg or more can walk in for a Covid-19 vaccination shot at the Bang Sue Grand Station from Thursday.

Having as many people as possible from these vulnerable groups vaccinated against Covid-19 will prevent severe symptoms and fatalities, said Dr Pairoj Surattanawanich, deputy director-general of the Department of Medical Services, on Wednesday.

Starting from today the appointment-free vaccination service for vulnerable groups will be offered 9am-5pm daily until July 31, Dr Pairoj said.

As the outbreak situation remains critical, everyone needs to protect themselves from the virus by practising social distancing, washing their hands frequently and wearing a face mask even after they have been vaccinated, he added.

However, residents 60 years old and over who are having a jab at vaccination points other than the station must secure appointments through the City Hall-run Thai Ruam Jai online registration platform.

The Department of Health, meanwhile, said pregnant women are prone to infections as 581 of them had contracted the coronavirus. Nine have died.

The agency added 40 babies of the 581 women were born infected with Covid-19. Four of them died.

Dr Suwanchai Wattanayingcharoen, director-general of the department, said these cases were recorded between December last year and July 3.

He noted the pregnant women appear susceptible to more severe symptoms than other population groups.

Covid-19 infection during pregnancy increases the risk of suffering eclampsia, a condition in which a pregnant woman experiences high blood pressure and convulsions. Pregnant women also have a higher risk of blood clotting and premature birth, Dr Suwanchai said.

Hospitals and medical clinics offering midwifery services are being asked to educate women who are 12 weeks pregnant or more on the importance of getting the Covid-19 vaccine, he said.