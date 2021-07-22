Section
Other Services
About Us
Others
SUBSCRIBE
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
New high, 13,655 more Covid cases
Thailand
General

New high, 13,655 more Covid cases

published : 22 Jul 2021 at 07:51

writer: Online Reporters

A man downs a meal outside a luxury car showroom near the Democracy Monument in Bangkok on Wednesday. The Covid-19 crisis has prompted many people to give food to homeless people on the streets. (Photo: Nutthawat Wicheanbut)
A man downs a meal outside a luxury car showroom near the Democracy Monument in Bangkok on Wednesday. The Covid-19 crisis has prompted many people to give food to homeless people on the streets. (Photo: Nutthawat Wicheanbut)

A new daily record of 13,655 Covid-19 cases, and 87 more fatalities, were registered over the previous 24 hours, the Public Health Ministry reported on Thursday morning.

There were 13,110 cases in the general population and 545 among prison inmates.

Also on Wednesday, 7,921 Covid-19 patients were diagnosed recovered and were discharged from hospitals.

Since April 1, around when the third wave of Covid-19 began, there have been 424,269 Covid-19 patients, 284,951 of whom have recovered.

Since the pandemic started early last year, there have been 453,132 Covid-19 cases, 312,377 of whom recovered.

The death toll was at 3,603 in the third wave and 3,697 from the beginning of the pandemic early last year.

The previous high of daily Covid-19 cases was 13,002 on Tuesday, reported on Wednesday,  when there were 108 fatalities.

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT (30)
MOST RECENT
Business

The 2021 Olympics Are Turning Into a $20 Billion Bust for Japan

When Toyota Motor Corp. said this week it wouldn't run any ads in Japan tied to the Olympics, it sent a message louder than any TV commercial about the host nation's grim mood.

10:05
World

Speeding ships killing endangered right whales, study finds

WASHINGTON: Most vessels are exceeding speed limits in areas designated to protect critically endangered North Atlantic right whales, of which only around 360 remain, a report said Wednesday.

09:45
Business

Bid to reboot economy

More generous economic relief and a clear alternative plan after a missed vaccination procurement target is required, according to 40 CEOs who met the prime minister remotely.

09:16