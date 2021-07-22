New high, 13,655 more Covid cases

A man downs a meal outside a luxury car showroom near the Democracy Monument in Bangkok on Wednesday. The Covid-19 crisis has prompted many people to give food to homeless people on the streets. (Photo: Nutthawat Wicheanbut)

A new daily record of 13,655 Covid-19 cases, and 87 more fatalities, were registered over the previous 24 hours, the Public Health Ministry reported on Thursday morning.

There were 13,110 cases in the general population and 545 among prison inmates.

Also on Wednesday, 7,921 Covid-19 patients were diagnosed recovered and were discharged from hospitals.

Since April 1, around when the third wave of Covid-19 began, there have been 424,269 Covid-19 patients, 284,951 of whom have recovered.

Since the pandemic started early last year, there have been 453,132 Covid-19 cases, 312,377 of whom recovered.

The death toll was at 3,603 in the third wave and 3,697 from the beginning of the pandemic early last year.

The previous high of daily Covid-19 cases was 13,002 on Tuesday, reported on Wednesday, when there were 108 fatalities.