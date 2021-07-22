Record 13,655 new Covid cases

Section
Thailand
General

published : 22 Jul 2021 at 07:51

writer: Online Reporters

A man eats a meal outside a luxury car showroom near the Democracy Monument in Bangkok on Wednesday. The Covid-19 crisis has prompted many people to hand out food to homeless people on the streets. (Photo: Nutthawat Wicheanbut)
A man eats a meal outside a luxury car showroom near the Democracy Monument in Bangkok on Wednesday. The Covid-19 crisis has prompted many people to hand out food to homeless people on the streets. (Photo: Nutthawat Wicheanbut)

There were record 13,655 new Covid-19 cases and 87 new fatalities over the past 24 hours, the Public Health Ministry reported on Thursday morning.

There were 13,110 cases in the general population and 545 among prison inmates.

Over the past 24 hours, 7,921 Covid-19 patients were diagnosed recovered and were discharged from hospitals.

Since April 1, around when the third wave of Covid-19 began, there have been 424,269 Covid-19 patients, 284,951 of whom have recovered.

Since the pandemic started early last year, there have been 453,132 Covid-19 cases, 312,377 of whom recovered.

The death toll was at 3,603 in the third wave and 3,697 from the beginning of the pandemic early last year.

The previous high of daily Covid-19 cases was at 13,002 on Wednesday when the country logged 108 new fatalities.

