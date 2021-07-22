131 new Covid cases in Kalasin, mostly quarantined arrivals

A rescue foundation van provides free transport for infected people in other provinces wanting to return to their home province of Kalasin for treatment. (Photo: Yongyuth Phuphuangpet)

KALASIN: Another 131 coronavirus infections have been reported in this northeastern province, mostly quarantined arrivals from at-risk provinces.

Ninety-two had travelled from at-risk provinces and were now quarantined, 19 were people who returned home to seek treatment, 9 had been in contact with since confirmed cases and 11 were confirmed at hospitals, the provincial public health office said on Thursday.

The new infections brought the provincial total to 1,446 cases.

The Metthatham Thippayasathan rescue foundation had sent four vans to bring home Covid-19 patients who were natives of Kalasin from Busarakham field hospital in Nonthaburi and another field hospital in Bangkok for treatment in Kalasin province.

A total of 38 patients arrived home on Wednesday night and were sent to district hospitals near their houses.

The rescue foundation and other agencies were providing free transport for infected people wanting to seek treatment in their home province, the health office said.

Infected people wanting to return home for treatment can contact the foundation at tel 080-4281669, 085-5961312, and 099-7836520.